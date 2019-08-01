These are interesting times for the Tri-State music scene, as the bands coming out of the Mountain State as well as eastern Kentucky are beginning to get worldwide recognition. William Matheny is just such an artist, as in a singer, songwriter and guitarist based in Morgantown that has gone all in for the music.
Matheny, who performs at Pullman Square on Thursday, Aug. 8 for the free Summer Concert Series along with John R. Miller, has long been regarded as one of the best songwriters in the region. He has included Huntington in his touring a schedule for many years, including these last three years when he has jumped up his schedule to include over 200 live shows annually. With the release of his current album "Strange Constellations," Matheny decided now was the time to give the music business everything he had to give.
One example of success that has encouraged Matheny has been watching the amazing rise of his friend Tyler Childers. Childers and Matheny played many a show together before Childers' incredible rise to international prominence in the last couple of years. With Matheny's equally impressive songwriting, he hopes to achieve the same positive notoriety.
"Tyler is a dear old friend of mine and it has been so exciting to see his success," Matheny said. "It seems like Tyler is handling this success as well as anyone I have ever known. He is the same old guy he has always been, even though he is a legitimately famous person now. For instance, they just announced that he will be performing on the Jimmy Fallon show soon. But when you hang out with Tyler, it is the same as it ever was and that is great. From a singing and songwriting standpoint, I consider him an inspiration as well as a friend."
Success wasn't always in the cards for these two buddy musicians as both remember times that were hard, playing before audiences that were sparse.
"When you watch somebody kind of explode, in a sense, using the phrase 'blowing up' kind of discards all of the years of hard work that go into that," Matheny said. "I don't believe in the 'overnight success' thing, as this has been brewing for a long time. One time, we had a gig in Cincinnati at this place called The Crow's Nest, which was a club the size of a pool table. It is tiny. The lineup was Tyler and his band, local group Ona and me and my band. And there were two people there that were not in any of the bands, and they left. It really wasn't all that long ago, as it happened in 2015 or so."
Times can change quickly for an artist, sometimes, especially if you put in the hard work and believe in yourself.
"All that really means is that you just cannot ever really tell what will happen in the future," Matheny said. "Tyler is a really determined and focused guy, and that is one of the qualities among many that I really admire about him. Keeping your focus and blocking out all of the external BS is the big takeaway from that. Keep your eyes on what you are doing, keep your eyes on the work and keep your eyes on the art and don't get too caught up in all of the buzzing lights around you."
Last week, Matheny and his awesome band performed at the Boone Saloon in the town of Boone, located in the highest mountains east of the Rockies in western North Carolina. It was the first time that his band had played in this area and everyone who heard his exciting group was impressed. It is all a part of building up a following one city at a time.
What is noticeable right away when watching Matheny and crew perform is that all of the musicians onstage are 100% into the music and committed.
Along with Matheny on guitar and lead vocals, the group includes notable West Virginia musicians Bob Carroll on guitar and Miller on bass along with Jeremy Batten on keyboards and Clint Sutton on drums.
While Matheny has played many times in Huntington, his performance at Pullman Square will be a good time to check out the band in a new light, to see and hear this fine group as others do around the country.
Matheny has a new album in the works that will drop after the first of the year.
"West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio have been great to us and it has been very gratifying to play Nashville a lot as well," Matheny said. "We have been hitting Texas a lot, too, and we have toured on the West Coast and up in Canada. You have to take this stuff one gig at a time. If we are winning people over and they are coming away fans and taking our music home with them, I am satisfied with that. Plus, I am very fortunate to be able to collaborate with some incredible musicians in my band that I have a lot of respect for as they are the best. I always tell people that if they think anything sounds right about my show, they can thank my band for it. They are all in, and I'm all in right there with them."
William Matheny and band will perform at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington on Aug. 8. Opening the show will be a solo performance by Miller, who will be playing cuts from his acclaimed solo album "The Trouble You Follow." The concert is free and will last from 7 to 10 p.m.