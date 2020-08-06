Let me begin by saying that this book was a difficult read. Not because of the difficulty in reading the prose, but because of the subject matter! This book is not for the faint of heart. While not in the same league as Rebecca Skloot’s monumental study of cervical cancer and its aftermath entitled “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (probably the best science and medicine book I’ve ever read), nevertheless “Hidden Valley Road” is still a gem and worth reading. If you can take the subject matter, that is.
The author, Robert Kolker, is a journalist who has written for New York Magazine as well as Bloomberg Businessweek. He is the author of “Lost Girls,” a New York Times bestseller. His reporting of the events surrounding the Galvin family, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is amazing. While a bit technical, I was able to understand the science involved as well as the medicine.
Kolker, however, couldn’t have done what he did without the help of the youngest Galvin sibling, Mary, aka Lindsay. When you read this, you will understand the name change.
Don and Mini Galvin were living the post-World War II dream. As a Navy veteran who ends up in the fledgling U.S. Air Force, Don’s life was everything it should be. He and his family eventually ended up living on Hidden Valley Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, home of the Air Force Academy. Family legend credits Don, an ardent falconer, with coming up with the mascot for the academy, a falcon. Don’s wife, Margaret (Mimi, to her family and friends) seemed to be the devoted mother of the 12 children she and Don had. But there was one “hidden” problem …
Don and Mini had 10 boys in a row, and then two girls, the youngest of which was Mary, aka Lindsay. Six of the 10 boys suffered with schizophrenia! This book is the story of the Galvin family, as well as the efforts of scientists and medical types to understand schizophrenia and affect a cure. While it was believed that schizophrenia is hereditary, there are those who believed it came about because of the nurturing received while growing up in a family.
“Hidden Valley Road” details the psychotic events in each boy’s life and the effects those events had on the other children, the children who did not suffer from schizophrenia.
At the same time, the book tells of the struggles of the scientific community to combat this scourge of schizophrenia. Rich in detail, the sexual abuse, the murder, the suicide and the violence, “Hidden Valley Road” will stay with you long after its finish.