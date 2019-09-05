"The Liberation of Paris," by Dr. Jean Edward Smith, is first and foremost a political history rather than a history of the "nuts and bolts" of the city's liberation from Nazi Germany in 1944. As a friend of mine told me, "It's not a 'shoot 'em up, bang-bang!'"
For that aspect of the story of Paris' liberation, you should read the classic "Is Paris Burning?" by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. While the Collins-Lapierre account is roughly 50 years old, it's still the best overall account of the actual moves made by the Allies, especially the Free French, as they physically liberated the City of Light. Subtitled "How Eisenhower, de Gaulle, and von Choltitz Saved the City of Light," Dr. Smith's book is the story of the conflicts and agreements between the Supreme Allied Commander Eisenhower, the leader of the Free French de Gaulle, and the German commandant of Paris, von Choltitz. For example, Ike wanted the Allies to bypass the city in order to move on to the Rhine River crossings into Germany. De Gaulle, on the other hand, desperately wanted to lead the Free French forces into their capitol. His greatest fear was that the Communist Resistance forces would rise up and take control of the city, filling the vacuum created by a German withdrawal.
Speaking of a German withdrawal, von Choltitz, the German commandant of Paris as well as the person responsible for the German evacuation, was tasked with destroying as much of the city as possible as the Germans withdrew. Hitler's direct order to von Choltitz was to mine all the historic places: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, Notre Dame, etc., plus all the bridges in the city, thus hindering any Allied pursuit of the fleeing Germans. (That's where the title of the Collins-Lapierre book comes from. Hitler would call von Choltitz every so often and ask "Is Paris burning?")
The German absolutely refused to destroy the city. Paris itself had suffered very little damage as a result of the war. The French capitulated early on and thus the city was saved any bombardment like London or Berlin had received. Von Choltitz had one problem, however, his family were virtual prisoners of the Nazis. Any failure on his part would mean the violent deaths of his family members. While von Choltitz was going through the motions, mining various buildings and monuments, he was at the same time in contact with the Allies, trying to get them to hurry up and liberate the city before he had to answer Hitler's big question.
De Gaulle emerges from obscurity to represent the Free French overseas. He wanted the Frenchmen to save their own capitol. De Gaulle becomes a real hero and the future leader of his nation.
At roughly 207 pages, not including the footnotes and bibliography, and with plenty of pictures, Smith's book is an easy read for any armchair historian. There are footnotes and a comprehensive bibliography, however, for the serious WW II scholar. Smith's extensive knowledge of FDR and Eisenhower (he is a biographer of both men) comes into play in this book (FDR detested de Gaulle and preferred dealing with Vichy France rather than the Free French.) I highly recommend this book, the size is right and you won't get bogged down reading it. And you just might learn something about the politics of warfare during World War II.
"The Liberation of Paris" will be available soon at the Cabell County Library.