Robert Harris is a master writer of historical fiction. I’ve been reading his stuff for years now. All you need to do is read his novels of Ancient Rome, “Pompeii,” “Imperium,” “Lustrum” and “Dictator,” and you will see what I mean.
It would be remiss of me, however, if I didn’t tell you about his first novel, “Fatherland,” an alternate-history in which Nazi Germany won the Second World War! That’s a hint, my hint to you, if you decide to read Harris’ latest novel, “The Second Sleep.”
In “The Second Sleep” it is April of the Year of Our Risen Lord 1468, and we find our hero, a young English priest named Christopher Fairfax, making a journey by horseback. Fairfax is riding from the city of Exeter to the remote moorland village of Addicott St. George to perform a funeral. It seems that Addicott’s local pastor, Father Lacy, died under curious circumstances. Bishop Pole, the Bishop of Exeter, has sent Father Fairfax to conduct Lacy’s funeral and burial. Fairfax is worried about getting to the village before nightfall, as the authorities have initiated a curfew that begins at sunset.
After safely arriving in Addicott, circumstances are such that Father Fairfax must spend the night in the dead priest’s home. He stumbles upon some books written by the ancients that have been banned by the church. In addition, he discovers some historical artifacts Father Lacy appears to have discovered in the countryside surrounding the village. Among the artifacts Fairfax finds are some ink pens, glassware, a plate commemorating a royal wedding, a bunch of plastic drinking straws, some small toy plastic building blocks in bright red and yellow colors, and a life-sized plastic baby with missing eyes. The most disturbing item Fairfax finds is a long-banned communication device used by the ancients, a device that is very thin and roughly 6 inches by 3 inches in size. One side of the artifact is covered by a glass sheet and the reverse has an image of an apple, with one bite taken out of it.
To go any further would spoil the read for you, so I’ll just leave it at that. You can get yourself a copy of “The Second Sleep” from the Cabell County Public Library and enjoy all the mysteries contained therein.
Have fun reading “The Second Sleep” by Robert Harris. I know I enjoyed reading his novel very much.