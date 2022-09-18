The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lester S. and Teresa L. Williams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Sept. 6, 2022. They were married Sept. 6, 1997, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Jack Haga.

Lester graduated from Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio. He retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served three tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He retired as a telecommunication manager at the Huntington VA Medical Center.

