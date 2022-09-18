Lester S. and Teresa L. Williams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Sept. 6, 2022. They were married Sept. 6, 1997, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Jack Haga.
Lester graduated from Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio. He retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served three tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He retired as a telecommunication manager at the Huntington VA Medical Center.
Teresa graduated from Huntington High School. She also graduated from Marshall University, where she earned an associate and a bachelor’s degree. She is a certified and advanced certified paralegal through NALA (National Association of Legal Assistants). She retired as a paralegal from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of General Counsel after 33 years of service with the federal government.
They are the parents of Christina (Larry), Lisa and Angela (Mark). They have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Lester and Teresa are members of Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
Lester and Teresa love animals and have four dogs.
