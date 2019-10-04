HUNTINGTON — Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar is hosting the third annual Siptacular Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
Gates open for an exclusive VIP tasting from noon to 1 p.m. inside Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar and general admission is from 1 to 5 p.m. on the patio at 210 11th St.
This year, the festival will feature more than 50 wines, local artists and vendors, and will highlight locally owned restaurants and businesses.
All of the businesses at Heritage Station will be open for Siptacular so guests will have the opportunity to explore and enjoy restaurants, shops and activities. This year, an artisan market has been added in conjunction with The Red Caboose and Full Circle Ceramic and a local DJ will entertain the crowd. Attendees will also be able to buy food from popular food trucks including Southside Sliders.
Owner Allison White says a portion of the proceeds is being donated to a charity that she works with, Education Equals Hope, which provides for the education of those living in desperate and difficult situations. Attendees can also bring children’s books to donate to the families at Project Hope for Women & Children and the Huntington City Mission.
Attendees must be 21 to enter with a valid ID. Tickets are being sold at Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar and online at Eventbrite. Limited tickets will be sold at the door, including designated driver tickets. For more information, contact Allison White at info@sipwineandwhiskey.com.