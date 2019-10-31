As the snack world knows well, the wing is the most expensive part of the chicken. Cooked right and coated with the many varieties of sauces and rubs available, a plate of chicken wings goes perfect with an ice-cold beverage of some kind and a sports event on the TV.
The chicken wing craze began in Buffalo, New York, in the 1960s and 1970s with places like the Anchor Bar, Duff’s Famous Wings and John Young’s Wings N Things. Within a decade or two, new restaurants sprang up around the country with chicken wings as their main menu item.
This Saturday, Big Sandy Superstore Arena will be ground central for chicken wings here in the Tri-State as the Wing Fling event gets underway just in time for lunch.
Marshall University’s Thundering Herd football team will play Rice University at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Before then, from noon to 3 p.m., lovers of chicken wings will be making their way to Big Sandy Superstore Arena for 5th annual Wing Fling.
At Wing Fling, 12 local restaurants will be making mass quantities of wings for those who buy an all-you-can-eat ticket. There will also be a King of the Wings wing-eating contest, and this year’s Best Wings trophy will be judged by the attendees and given to the winning restaurant.
All-you-can-eat chicken wing tickets will be available for $25. Special VIP tickets are $40, which will enable the attendees to get there a half-hour early at 11:30 a.m., sample beers from 20 area craft breweries and do it all in a special seated section. The event will be open for three hours at Big Sandy Arena leaving time to arrive at home or go to your favorite bar to watch the 3:30 p.m. game by the Thundering Herd.
Big Sandy Superstore Arena is located at One Civic Center Plaza in downtown Huntington.
Jennifer Thompson is the senior events manager at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
“For Wing Fling, we get to bring in local restaurants and vendors so folks can come in and sample their unique wing recipes,” said Thompson. “It is also an opportunity for the restaurants and venues to get their name out there as well. With the event happening in one location, attendees can sample the best wings in the city and beyond in just one place.”
The timing of the annual Wing Fling is directly tied to the start time of the football game.
“We are running this like a really fun tailgate party,” said Thompson. “That is especially true with the wing eating contest as we crown the King of the Wings to whoever can eat the most wings within a three-minute time limit. As for the restaurant contest, we will have food judges picking a winner as well as a ‘People’s Choice’ trophy picked by everyone who attends who votes for their favorite wings. What is new this year are the VIP tickets, which enable the tasting of at least 30 craft beers from area breweries.”
Breweries and distributors scheduled to be at the event this year include Bad Shepard Brewing WV, The Peddler, Atomic and Spriggs.
The way that the Wing Fling organizers entice the local restaurants to get involved is they provide the wings for the chefs to cook, dropping off fresh shipments of chicken wings a day or so ahead of time.
“Each restaurant is asked to come up with two different chicken wing recipes, meaning the attendees will have 24 all-you-can-eat wing flavors to choose from,” Thompson said. “We provide the wings to the restaurants, and they cook them onsite and bring them to the event. Each restaurant gets 200 pounds of wings. The restaurants to be featured include Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, Bombshell Burgers and BBQ, Cabell Midland High School ProStart Culinary Arts Students, the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Huntington, Southside Sliders, Smokin’ J’s Ribs and Brewhouse, Texas Roadhouse, Rio Grande Restaurant, Rudy’s Pizzeria, El Rancho Grande restaurant, Los Primos Mexican Restaurant, and the Savor catering service located here at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.”
More information can be found at bigsandyarena.com and 304-695-5990.