Cabell County Reading Council, in partnership with Cabell County Schools, has announced the winners of the 2023 Creative Writing Contest. The annual contest open to all Cabell County students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
This year’s winners are:
Kindergarten Prose
- First — Trinity Williams, Meadows Elementary
- Second — Aspen Holley, Our Lady of Fatima
- Third — Teagan Combs, Our Lady of Fatima
Kindergarten Poetry
- First — Stella Ward, Meadows Elementary
- Second — Emily Johnson, Meadows Elementary
First Grade Prose
- First — Mariah Smith, Explorer Academy
- Second — Wyatt Pettry, Explorer Academy
- Third — Teona Cox, Explorer Academy
Second Grade Prose
- First/State Entry — Genesis Rudd, Meadows Elementary
- Second — Calvin Penn, Explorer Academy
- Third — Ava Williams, Explorer Academy
Second Grade Poetry
- First — Kaylen Belville, Meadows Elementary
- Second — Landon Holley, Meadows Elementary
- Third — Lilly Werthammer, Village of Barboursville Elementary
Third Grade Prose
- First — Ava Thomas, Hite-Saunders Elementary
- Second — Deandre Bell, Explorer Academy
- Third — Shauna Smith, Our Lady of Fatima
Third Grade Poetry
- First — Emilee Hendricks, Martha Elementary
- Second — Kaylee Chen, Nichols Elementary
- Third — Alexia Geer, Highlawn Elementary
Fourth Grade Prose
- First/State Entry — Kennadi Smith, Our Lady of Fatima
- Second — Lucianne Kluemper, Our Lady of Fatima
- Third — Penelope Stephens, Meadows Elementary
Fourth Grade Poetry
- First — Julian Honaker, Explorer Academy
- Second — Khlia Collins, Explorer Academy
- Third — Harper Bartram, Martha Elementary
Fifth Grade Prose
- First — Savannah McClendon, Martha Elementary
- Second — Cameron Cera, Nichols Elementary
- Third — Allison Riley, Martha Elementary
Fifth Grade Poetry
- First — Colton Baisden, Nichols Elementary
- Second — Katie Chongswatdi, Nichols Elementary
- Third — Lexi Clark, Nichols Elementary
Sixth Grade Prose
- First/State Entry — Addison Pauley, Barboursville Middle
- Second — Anna Kate Bowen, Our Lady of Fatima
- Third — Connor Ison, Huntington Middle
Sixth Grade Poetry
- First — Mason Joyce, St. Joseph Catholic School
- Second — Leighton Murphy, St. Joseph Catholic School
- Third — Lillian Sellards, St. Joseph Catholic School
Seventh Grade Prose
- First — Quinlan Doddridge, Huntington Middle
- Second — Jaslyn Singh, Barboursville Middle
- Third — Michelle Yemba, Our Lady of Fatima
Seventh Grade Poetry
- First — Avery Morgan, St. Joseph Catholic School
- Second — Cam Kellar, St. Joseph Catholic School
- Third — Stacy Lewis, St. Joseph Catholic School
Eighth Grade Prose
- First/State Entry — Katie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima
- Second — Beckett Weir, Huntington Middle
- Third — Lily Boster, Barboursville Middle
Eighth Grade Poetry
- First — Katherine Oxley, St. Joseph Catholic School
- Second — Carter Woelfel, St. Joseph Catholic School
- Third — Kaili Anderson, Huntington Middle
Ninth Grade Prose
- First — Spencer Alavezos, Huntington High
- Second — Alaina Day, St. Joseph Catholic High School
- Third — Nathan Saunders, Huntington High
Ninth Grade Poetry
- First — Shea Quell, St. Joseph Catholic High School
- Second — Olivia Frye, St. Joseph Catholic High School
- Third — Alvaro Yemba, St. Joseph Catholic High School
10th Grade Prose
- First/State Entry — Samara Cooper, Huntington High
- Second — Madison Sweany, Huntington
- High
10h Grade Poetry
- First — Ella Giles, Huntington High
11th Grade Prose
- First — Maniya Foster, Huntington High
12th Grade Prose
- First/State Entry — Evan Damron, Huntington High
- Second — Amanda Arrowood, Huntington High
- Third — Rebecca Adkins, Huntington High
A copy of the 2023 Creative Writing Contest Anthology will be housed at all local Cabell County Public Library locations.
Winners from the county level contest are submitted to the state level Young Writers Contest. This year, Cabell County had one talented writer who has won a place at the state level Young Writers Contest. This student will be announced and recognized, along with all the state winners, on Young Writers Day, May 5.