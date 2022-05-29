CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Social Studies Fair returned to an in-person format April 29 after two years of COVID-19 disruptions. The West Virginia Department of Education hosted more than 500 students and 282 projects at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a news release.
The Social Studies Fair recognizes the outstanding achievements of students and encourages them to practice information and communication skills, thinking and problem-solving skills, and interpersonal and self-directional skills. Students are provided the opportunity to interpret the cultural, social, political, geographic and economic forces of issues and events so they may understand the nature of social studies more fully.
Winners in the region are:
Division I, Anthropology, Individual
3rd: Jake Gregg, Wayne County, “My Genealogy”
Division I, Anthropology, Group
1st: Cayden Napier and Jamie Hundley, Wayne County, “White Tail Deer Hunting”
Division I, Economics, Individual
2nd: Kenya Bailey, Wayne County, “Honey Bees”
HM: Jacob Peters, Boone County, “The Financial Benefits of Hunting”
Division I, Political Science, Individual
1st: Journee Meddings, Wayne County, “Rosa Parks: What If She Gave Up Her Seat?”
Division I, Psychology, Individual
HM: Camilee Colegrove, Boone County, “How Phobias Can Affect a Person’s Life”
Division I, Sociology, Individual
2nd: Kayleigh Jo Mays, Boone County, “Learn ASL: It’s Handy”
HM: Trevor Donald, Wayne County, “How The Red Cross Helped My Family”
Division I, Sociology, Group
1st: Bentley Roark, Bentley Ord, Weston Arms and Kane Petry, Wayne County, “From Holler To Hall of Fame”
Division I, State & Local Studies, Individual
HM: Harrison Morris, Boone County, “What is So Wild and Wonderful about WV Parks?”
Division I, State & Local Studies, Group
HM: Max Cobourn and Landon Watts, Wayne County, “The Ramsdale House”
Division I, U.S. History, Individual
HM: Makynlee Bragg, Wayne County, “Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier”
Division I, World History, Group
HM: Ainsley Brumfield, Emelia Harris, Ellie Ray Maynard and Scout Maynard, Wayne County, “How American Girl Dolls Inspired Our Love of History”
Division II, Economics, Individual
1st: Caroline Davis, Wayne County, “Memorial Tunnel”
Division II, Economics, Group
3rd: Sarah Landers and Sophie Randolph, Putnam County, “How Covid Affected the Local Meat Industry”
Division II, Geography, Individual
1st: Jonah Mays, Boone County, “Gateway Arch National Park: Celebrating the Expansion with Innovation”
Division II, Psychology, Group
1st: Mylee Simpkins and Madison Rhodes, Putnam County, “Beyond the Green Pastures: Mental Health in Farmers”
Division II, Sociology, Individual
HM: Addison Bailey, Wayne County, “Harry Potter and Its Cultural Impact”
Division II, Sociology, Group
2nd: Larson Barkey and Lucy Smith, Putnam County, “Salem Witch Trials”
3rd: Genesis Tee and Zoey Stevens, Wayne County, “Triangle Factory Fire”
Division II, State & Local Studies, Group
1st: Ashtyn Johnson and Bailey Raynes, Putnam County, “Farm Fresh Fun — West Virginia Agritourism”
Division II, U.S. History, Individual
2nd: Coltin Davis, Wayne County, “Fred Rogers”
Division II, U.S. History, Group
3rd: Caden Maynard and Riley Blankenship, Wayne County, “Ringling Brothers”
Division II, World History, Individual
1st: Logan Sears, Cabell County, “Banjo: This is How I Roll”
Division III, Anthropology, Individual
3rd: Dakota Browning, Boone County, “Jeep: Toughest 4 Letter Word on Wheels”
Division III, Anthropology, Group
1st: Isaiah Akers and Thomas Payne, Cabell County, “Social Cognition”
Division III, Political Science, Individual
2nd: James Workman, Boone County, “Should You Dance with Mary Jane?”
Division III, Sociology, Individual
2nd: Aaron Bonyak, Cabell County, “Effects of Discrimination Against Trans People”
Division III, State & Local Studies, Individual
1st: Nicole Robinette, Boone County, “Poisoning Parkersburg: The Science of Scandals”
3rd: Ashton Luke Brumfield, Wayne County, “WV’s Swift Swing”
Division III, World History, Individual
2nd: Brett Atkins, Boone County, “The Dyatlov Pass Incident”
Division III, World History, Group
1st: Blaise Schray, Alexandra Biddle and Ella Adkins, Cabell County, “How a Container Changed the World”
Visit http://wvssfair.com/archive/ for the complete results.