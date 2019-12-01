The winners of the band and float competitions for the Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade, held in downtown Ashland on Tuesday, Nov. 26 have been announced. They are:
Band winners
1st Place: Valley Local High School Marching Band
2nd Place: Floyd Central High School Marching Band
3rd Place: Green High School Marching Band
Float winners
Best of Show: House of Grace
Best Theme: Extreme Heating & Air
Runner-up: Boyd County High School FFA
The Ashland Alliance’s Winter Wonderland of Lights continues with train rides and visits with Santa in Central Park on Dec. 1; Dec. 6-8; 13-15; and 20-22. Also available are pictures with Santa in Ashland’s oldest home, the Log House. Both activities are located on the 22nd end of the park (across from King’s Daughters Medical Center’s main entrance).
Breakfast with Santa will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Round House in Central Park. Children up to 12 years of age are free and the cost for adults accompanied by a child is $3.
Karaoke and Pizza with Santa & Trolley Rides around Central Park will be held at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Transportation Center, 99 15th St. in Ashland. This event is free and for Kindergarten to sixth-grade children.