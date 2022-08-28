The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington announced winners of its 20th annual Heating Up the Greens Golf Tournament, which was held Aug. 8.

Flight one winning teams included Hall Funeral Home in first place; State Electric in second; and Pritchard Electric Team 1 in third. Flight two winners included Moses AutoMall in first place; Sharon Denning Team in second; and Hammers Industries coming in third.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you