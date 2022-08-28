HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington announced winners of its 20th annual Heating Up the Greens Golf Tournament, which was held Aug. 8.
Flight one winning teams included Hall Funeral Home in first place; State Electric in second; and Pritchard Electric Team 1 in third. Flight two winners included Moses AutoMall in first place; Sharon Denning Team in second; and Hammers Industries coming in third.
Chapman Printing Co. presented the charity event. Pritchard Electric Co., State Electric Supply, Hall Funeral Home, United Bank, Hammers Industries, Moses AutoMall, RPM Inc., Debby Lewis Blake and Vicki Taylor were sponsors. The tournament was at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
“All of us at Hospice are so grateful for the tournament sponsors, golfers and volunteers that helped make this year’s event a success,” Brittany Asbury, Heating Up the Greens event coordinator, said in a news release.
Money raised will be used for Hospice’s mission of “providing quality end-of-life care to individuals and families in the community, regardless of their ability to pay,” a news release said.
Hospice of Huntington organizes fundraising events year-round. Information is available on the organization’s Facebook page and website, hospiceofhuntington.org. Gifts can be accepted online and over the phone at 304-529-4217.
