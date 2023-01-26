OLIVE HILL, Ky. — For the adventurous among us, young and old, and for those folks who want to stay active in the winter while learning impressive new outdoor skills, the return of the Winter Adventure Weekend is for you.
The event begins Thursday, Jan. 26, at Carter Caves State Resort Park, 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill, Kentucky, and there are still opportunities to show up and participate in an array of outdoor and underground activities.
Heading up the Winter Adventure Weekend is Chris Perry, who is the park manager at the Kentucky Department of Parks.
“This will the first Winter Adventure Weekend that we have had since January of 2020,” said Perry. “We had to take a two-year hiatus, of course, due to the COVID pandemic, and so we worried about how it would be received once we brought this event back. But as of this interview, as for our registration for Winter Adventure Weekend, to date we have 458 people signed up. The highest number we have registered for this event in the past is 489 people, and that happened in 2019 and that included on-site registration. Hopefully, this weekend we will get over the 500 mark.”
The important reference made by Perry is the mention of “on-site registration,” because though the Winter Adventure Weekend begins Thursday and runs through Jan. 29, you can still show up and register for many of the events.
“The events will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Carter Caves State Resort Park,” said Perry. “While there is not a whole lot happening on Thursday, we will host field trips in the afternoon and a few evening programs. Then, we will dig into the activities full time on Friday. I always encourage those folks who have never been to this event before to go to the website, www.winteradventureweekend.com, so they can read over the details and get a good feel for the festivities that we have in store, and to see what activities are still out there and available on the day that you are planning on coming out. It is also the place to learn about the trip levels, with trip level 1 being the easiest and trip level 4 being the most difficult, and you can also learn about the gear requirements for some of the rope climbing and cave trips, as well.”
Thursday’s activities will include everything from a Winter Tree ID walk to a class on Cast Iron Cooking; a Geomorphology Hike; Water Treatment for Backpackers presentation; a Cave Crawling Tour in Wilburn Cave, which requires spelunking gear; a Ghosts and Legends Walking Cave Tour; a Star Gazing Hike after dark and more.
Friday will begin with various hikes at 9 a.m. followed by the Hot Chocolate 5K Fun Run or Walk at 10:30 a.m. From then on, the activities become numerous and range from easy to the truly adventurous. Some of the offered events including an Orienteering Course using a Map and a Compass, more cave trips, Intro to Rock Climbing, Rappelling with Ropes, a Bigfoot Adventure Hike, a Carbide Lamp Trip and much more.
Saturday finds the activities ranging from a Tygart Gorge Hike and Cave Trip to the 8 Arches and Tunnels Hike, a Bring Your Own Kayak Paddle Trip and more along with many of the Friday events happening again.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, a keynote address and presentation will be given by Matt Pelsor, who hosts the only caving-themed podcast in the country. Pelsor is great at what he does, having been a podcast host for years now, and he has many underground tales to tell.
In fact, depending on when you can get to Carter Caves State Resort Park, many, if not most of the activities are repeated daily.
Each event has a small fee attached, mostly ranging from $5 to $10. For a full list of field trips and their difficulty levels and gear suggestions, go to winterhike.com/trips-by-all-embed.php.
