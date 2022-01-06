HUNTINGTON — The 69th edition of The Life Writing Class led by author and editor John Patrick Grace will launch online via Zoom from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The class will run for 10 straight weeks.
One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully vaccinated participants at a location in or near Huntington.
More than 67 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford. The latest alumni book is “A Night in the Woods,” a collection of true-life stories by Richard Hartman.
Genres represented by alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Grace holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent and has himself authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He has edited books for both regional and national book publishers and is also a regular editorial page columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fee for the class is $195, or $170 for returning students. To enroll or for more information, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
