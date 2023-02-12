HUNTINGTON — Flowers are a classic Valentine’s Day gift and florists are busy working to meet this year’s demand.
Gary Harrison, owner of Garrison Designs in Huntington, says the society of American Florists predicted sales would be down 20% to 30% this year, but his sales are actually up by 15% compared to last year. Garrison Designs has been in business for 22 years.
“We will have more than what we can handle. It is a one-day holiday, so that makes it hard to take care of everyone. This year has been particularly hard because of the price increase on everything making for smaller flower arrangements than what we’ve done in the past because they are so expensive,” said Robert Fields, owner of Fields Flower Shop in Ashland.
His shop’s prices are up 30%, according to Fields.
He has also had some employees out sick with flu and other ailments, which makes it difficult when the shop needs all hands on deck for a holiday as flower-centric as Valentine’s Day.
“Yes, we are (busy). Things have been pretty good so far. I think as normal as it is every year,” said Amy Akers, owner of The Flower Shop in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Florists are all preparing for a lot of last minute orders as well as walk-in business.
“Some men preorder, but like the day of, it’s last minute guys coming in and getting it because they had forgotten. Even though Valentine’s Day is the same day every year, it’s on the 14th, it’s not a holiday that changes dates, that’s the last minute people who come in. They will be here Monday and Tuesday,” Harrison said.
Usually, Garrison Designs is not open on Sunday but it is open today, Feb. 12, because it’s so close to the holiday. It also takes last minute deliveries up until 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Harrison is running a special where customers can buy a flower arrangement in February, and one again in March, to receive a free arrangement of equal or lesser value in April.
“So if you spent $75 in February and $75 in March, in April, you get a $75 arrangement for free,” he said.
All the florists have longtime clients who purchase flowers from them every year for Valentine’s Day, but also see new customers.
“We have a lot of return business from couples, married couples, people who have bought from us for years, and then you have a lot that are just sending to girlfriends,” Akers said. “We always have a lot of stuff going to the schools. Parents send their kids flowers and balloons and candy, a little bit of everything. Stuffed animals are always popular.”
More women are also buying flowers for their partners.
“Usually, it’s mostly men that buy for Valentine’s Day,” Harrison said. “It used to be like 75% men and 25% women and now it’s ... about 60% guys and 40% women.”
Roses are by far the most popular flower for the holiday.
“Everybody seems to want red roses,” Akers said.
Fields estimates his shop will sell between two and three thousand roses this Valentine’s Day.
“Roses are the flower of love, that’s what the flower is known for, but I think for a lot of people, roses are so typical. So if you come in and you pick out something different that’s a mixed arrangement, with a few roses in it, it looks like you’ve given more thought to it, which I think is more sentimental to your valentine,” Harrison said.
Garrison’s Designs carries flowers that aren’t in season right now, for Valentine’s Day, like hydrangeas, tulips, lisianthus and ranunculus. It also offers three different sizes of roses based on stem length: regular, long and extra long.
“Roses should last you five to six days, but things like tulips are only going to last you two or three days. People love them, but it’s not a flower that I recommend people to buy if they want something for longevity,” Harrison said. “If it’s the person’s favorite flower, obviously get it for them. Or get them mixed in with something else, so that when they die, they can pull them out but keep the other flowers because tulips just don’t have a long shelf life out of the cooler.”
To get the most life out of an arrangement, all three florists recommend keeping them in a cool place, changing the water regularly, cutting the ends of the stems, pulling off brown petals or taking out dead flowers.
“A lot of people see a brown petal on a rose and think the rose is dead. No, that just happens naturally, but if you pull that off, the rose will still continue to have a longer life span. So a couple days into it, you may get a brown petal, pull it off and the rose is still fine, it’ll last. You just don’t want to leave that brown petal on there because it’ll cause others to wilt and die,” Harrison said.