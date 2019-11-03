IRONTON — Returning off the wild success of its inaugural year, Ironton’s WizardFest, a fan celebration of all things Harry Potter, will return to the historic Ro-Na on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.
Two full days of activities for “Potterheads,” headlined by appearances from Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the films; James Payton, who portrayed Frank Longbottom; and Walles Hamonde, who appeared as a high-ranking Aurora in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Festival activities begin at 10 a.m. daily and run until 8 p.m. Activities include wand dueling games, live animals, a “potions” chemistry show, LEGO exhibits from scenes from the Potter universe, tea leaf reading, an escape room, broom making, a sorting ceremony for each guest, and question-and-answer sessions with the guest actors. Other activities, like workshops on Appalachian folklore and mythology, will be hosted in nearby buildings.
On Friday night, Ro-Na will host the annual Wizard’s Ball from 9 p.m. to midnight, including aerial acrobats, a full buffet dinner, drinks, live jazz and a cosplay contest.
Tickets for WizardFest are $20 for a weekend pass, $15 for Saturday, and $10 for Sunday. Tickets for the Wizard’s Ball are sold out. Children under 5 are admitted free.
To view a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets online, visit irontonwizardfest.com
The main gate for Wizardfest is at South 3rd Street and Vernon Street beside Unger’s Shoe Store (304 S. 3rd St.).