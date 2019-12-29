HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received several awards in the MarCom Creative Awards 2019 competition, according to a news release from the university.
The students received four platinum awards, eight gold awards and six honorable mention awards in the international competition that recognizes achievement by marketing and communication practitioners. More than 6,000 entries in the competition were judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.
“I am proud and grateful for the honor these MarCom Creative platinum, gold and honorable mention awards bestow on WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media and Marshall University,” Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM, said in the release. “These MarCom Awards are a tribute to the continual quality and commitment of the radio station’s student volunteer staff to news and sports coverage, promotional creativity/production and maintaining a mobile and online presence by our FM 88 sports staff.”
The platinum award-winning entries were in audio/radio special broadcast; audio/radio sports package/podcast; and audio/radio promotional announcement.
The gold award-winning entries were in audio/radio newscast; audio/radio sports package/podcast; audio/radio program; social media site/Twitter overall; audio/radio sports program; and audio sports play-by-play programming.
The honorable mention awards were received for audio/radio sports package podcast; audio/radio sports program; audio/radio sports play-by-play programming; social media site: Instagram; video/audio/television (broadcast and cable) sports program; and video/audio/film student-produced program.
WMUL-FM also earned awards in the 2019 College Broadcasters Inc. (CBI) National Student Radio Production Awards, according to the release.
— The Herald-Dispatch