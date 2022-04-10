Keela King, Ciera Thacker, Natasha Carpenter, Gavin Lochow, Aaliyah Burnside, Kylie Murphy and Elsa Meade were honored by the Woman’s Club for their recent art awards. Not pictured are Mariam Crookshank, Kadrian Moss, Samaura Minor and Brooklyn Thacker.
HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington celebrated Music In Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month at the Guyan Golf and Country Club on March 2.
Maximus Yang, winner of the Young People’s Audition from George Washington High School in Charleston, and Ian Jessee, Huntington Symphony Orchestra executive director, performed musical selections. Jessee also spoke about plans for the future of the Huntington Symphony.
The Huntington High School Art Department provided 47 works of art for adjudication and were displayed for members to view.
Keela King, Ciera Thacker, Natasha Carpenter and Gavin Lochow won blue ribbons and the honor of having their art on exhibit at the GFWC WV State Convention at the Greenbrier March 17-20.
The pieces of art were entered in the “Pennies for Arts” Contest with others from the State of WV for adjudication. Other pieces entered at the Greenbrier were by Samaura Minor, Kadrian Moss, Elsa Meade, Brooklyn Thacker and Miriam Crookshank.
Other awards were Aaliyah Burnside, 1st place print; Kylie Murphy, 2nd place pencil drawing; and Elsa Meade, 3rd place acrylic painting.
