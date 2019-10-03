HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, across the parking lot of the Camden Road Fruth Pharmacy.

Guest speaker will be Evan Wilson of the Wayne County Extension Office. Devotion will be by Freeda Crockett; pledge to the flag by Janet Swann. The hostess committee is Ethel Betts, chair, Sandy Ballengee, and Janet Swann.

Members are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the local food bank. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.

