HUNTINGTON — The Music Art Department of the Woman’s Club of Huntington will present “A Musical Journey” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the sanctuary of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave., Huntington.

Featured will be pianist Henning Vauth, pianist professor at the Marshall University School of Music, and Lingshu Ye of China, who has a Master of Arts in music education from Marshall University and is the recipient of an international affairs scholarship from the Woman’s Club of Huntington.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, call Carolyn H. Becker at 304-360-5758.

