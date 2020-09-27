The Woman’s Club of Huntington and its members are excited, inspired and dedicated to providing music for local students, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Young People’s Concert is celebrating 60 years of providing students of Cabell County the opportunity to hear a live orchestral performance at no cost — “A Dream in Progress” that began in 1961. Other counties, private schools and home-schooled students have been extended the invitation in recent years.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington, in cooperation with Cabell County Schools and Marshall University, will sponsor the 60th Open Competition for Soloist, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021, at Smith Music Hall on the campus of Marshall University.
All high school and middle school students in seventh through 12th grades in West Virginia and the Tri-State area are eligible to audition with a $20 application fee. A composition for solo instrument or voice, by memory, with orchestral parts available to rent or purchase and a 12-minute time limit are required. One movement of a concerto is an appropriate choice and the student should have a well-qualified accompanist whose playing enhances their performance.
The winning performer must be available on the following dates to perform with the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Elizabeth Reed Smith: Monday, March 1, 2021, 6:30 p.m. dress rehearsal, Smith Music Hall; and Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 9 a.m., Young People’s Concert at the Keith Albee and 7:30 p.m. Community and Family Concert, Smith Music Hall Center. Snow date for the morning concert is Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
In addition to the honor of performing with the orchestra, the winner will receive an award of $150 from The Woman’s Club of Huntington.
Applications must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. For additional application forms or information, contact Chairperson Patricia Walker, at 131 Wood Lomond Way, Huntington, WV 25705; 304-633-4305; or pkwalker5@msn.com.