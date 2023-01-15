The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Woman’s Club of Huntington sponsored the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist in cooperation with the Music Department of Marshall University on Jan. 8 in Smith Music Hall. Pictured, from left, are Lillian Chongswatdi, 12th-grade student from Cabell Midland High School; winner Isaiah Biehle, 10th-grade student from Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool; and honorable mention winner Angela Li, a 10th-grade student from Fairland High School. The winner was Biehle.

 Mary Madsen | Woman’s Club of Huntington

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington sponsored the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist in cooperation with the Music Department of Marshall University. The auditions were held Sunday, Jan. 8, in Smith Music Hall.

The winner was Isaiah Biehle, 10th-grade student from Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool, who played Violin Concerti “Zigeunerweisen” (Gypsy Ways) by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Ian Jessee. He will receive a $150 award from The Woman’s Club of Huntington and the honor of playing with the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith.

