The Woman’s Club of Huntington sponsored the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist in cooperation with the Music Department of Marshall University on Jan. 8 in Smith Music Hall. Pictured, from left, are Lillian Chongswatdi, 12th-grade student from Cabell Midland High School; winner Isaiah Biehle, 10th-grade student from Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool; and honorable mention winner Angela Li, a 10th-grade student from Fairland High School. The winner was Biehle.
HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington sponsored the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist in cooperation with the Music Department of Marshall University. The auditions were held Sunday, Jan. 8, in Smith Music Hall.
The winner was Isaiah Biehle, 10th-grade student from Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool, who played Violin Concerti “Zigeunerweisen” (Gypsy Ways) by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Ian Jessee. He will receive a $150 award from The Woman’s Club of Huntington and the honor of playing with the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith.
Biehle will perform for the Young People’s Concert at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Fifth-grade students from Cabell and Wayne counties, private schools and home schools are invited to attend.
Other accomplished students who auditioned were:
Angela Li, a 10th-grade student from Fairland High School, received Honorable Mention. She played piano “Capriccio Brillante Opus 22” by Felix Mendelssohn and was accompanied by Mila Markun, teacher.
Lillian Chongswatdi, 12th-grade student from Cabell Midland High School, played “Elegie” for cello, by Gabriel Faure. She was accompanied by Jennifer Murphy.
All junior high, middle school and high school students from West Virginia and the Tri-State Area were eligible to audition.
