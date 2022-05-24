Front row, from left, are Mary Beth Elmore, TWCH President Amy Ricard, Linda McClung, Ruth Gilbert and Debbie Young. Second row are Becky Meade and grandson, Pamela McCoy, Carolyn Becker, Nancy Thompson, Carolyn Myhrwold, Tommie Templeton, Mary Madsen and Lacey. Back row are Brenda Meador, Judy Short, Jane Sawyers, City Manager Hank Dial, and GHPRD Director Kathy McKenna.
Front row, from left, are Mary Beth Elmore, TWCH President Amy Ricard, Linda McClung, Ruth Gilbert and Debbie Young. Second row are Becky Meade and grandson, Pamela McCoy, Carolyn Becker, Nancy Thompson, Carolyn Myhrwold, Tommie Templeton, Mary Madsen and Lacey. Back row are Brenda Meador, Judy Short, Jane Sawyers, City Manager Hank Dial, and GHPRD Director Kathy McKenna.
Submitted photo
New Woman’s Club of Huntington officers, from left, are Rebecca Meade, Tommie Templeton, Judith Short, Debbie Young, Carolyn Myhrwold and Linda McClung. Pamela McCoy is absent from the photo.
HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington dedicated its 16th tree in Ritter Park on Earth Day, April 22. The Autumn Glory maple was added to the trees that were placed in the park by the Woman’s Club of Huntington every year since 2006.
City Manager Hank Dial read a proclamation from Mayor Steve Williams in recognition of the importance of the civic endeavors of the Woman’s Club over the years in Huntington and naming April 22 as a special day honoring the club. Club Environment Committee co-chair Linda McClung spoke briefly, ending with Joyce Kilmer’s poem “Trees.”
Director Kathy McKenna, Scott Miller and Marie Lovejoy represented the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District.
The club is also announcing their officers for the next biennium: President Judith Short, Vice President Pamela McCoy, Treasurer Linda McClung, Assistant Treasurer Debbie Young, Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Myhrwold, Recording Secretary Rebecca Meade and Auditor Tommie Templeton.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington is a civic-minded organization of women who work on behalf of the community in many different ways. The club was formed in 1898 and has been in existence continuously since that time. For more information, call Short at 304-617-3367.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.