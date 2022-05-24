The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington dedicated its 16th tree in Ritter Park on Earth Day, April 22. The Autumn Glory maple was added to the trees that were placed in the park by the Woman’s Club of Huntington every year since 2006.

City Manager Hank Dial read a proclamation from Mayor Steve Williams in recognition of the importance of the civic endeavors of the Woman’s Club over the years in Huntington and naming April 22 as a special day honoring the club. Club Environment Committee co-chair Linda McClung spoke briefly, ending with Joyce Kilmer’s poem “Trees.”

Director Kathy McKenna, Scott Miller and Marie Lovejoy represented the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District.

The club is also announcing their officers for the next biennium: President Judith Short, Vice President Pamela McCoy, Treasurer Linda McClung, Assistant Treasurer Debbie Young, Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Myhrwold, Recording Secretary Rebecca Meade and Auditor Tommie Templeton.

The Woman’s Club of Huntington is a civic-minded organization of women who work on behalf of the community in many different ways. The club was formed in 1898 and has been in existence continuously since that time. For more information, call Short at 304-617-3367.

