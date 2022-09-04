The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TWCH piano.jpg

From left, Henning Vaught, Carolyn Becker, Martin Saunders, Patricia Walker and Judith Short stand in front of a 1934 Baldwin grand piano that was donated by the Huntington Woman’s Club to the School of Music at Marshall University.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington recently donated its 7-foot, ebony Baldwin grand piano to the School of Music at Marshall University, in honor of club members and 61 years of sponsoring the annual Young People’s Concert, which is coordinated by club member Patricia Walker.

The piano was built in Cincinnati in 1934, and after its purchase at the Becker Music Store, it was part of many musical activities supported by the club.

