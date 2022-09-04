From left, Henning Vaught, Carolyn Becker, Martin Saunders, Patricia Walker and Judith Short stand in front of a 1934 Baldwin grand piano that was donated by the Huntington Woman’s Club to the School of Music at Marshall University.
HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington recently donated its 7-foot, ebony Baldwin grand piano to the School of Music at Marshall University, in honor of club members and 61 years of sponsoring the annual Young People’s Concert, which is coordinated by club member Patricia Walker.
The piano was built in Cincinnati in 1934, and after its purchase at the Becker Music Store, it was part of many musical activities supported by the club.
The piano was dedicated Aug. 18 at Marshall’s Smith Hall, with many club members present.
Martin Saunders, director of the School of Music, welcomed the guests and thanked the club for the piano. TWCH President Judith Short spoke about the donation. Club member Carolyn Becker’s presentation of “If This Piano Could Talk” explained the history of the piano with the club. Coordinator of Keyboard Studies Professor Henning Vaught closed the ceremony by playing a Mozart sonata on the piano.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington’s mission is to help charities and to promote local civic improvements. Established in 1898, the club is active in helping the Huntington community. For more information, call Short at 304-617-3367.
