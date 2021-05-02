HUNTINGTON — The Environment Committee of The Woman’s Club of Huntington dedicated their 15th tree donated to Ritter Park on Earth Day, April 22. The tree, a Red Sunset Maple, is part of a group lining the walkway from the fountain to the walking path.
Bryan Chambers, director of communications for the City of Huntington, presented a proclamation from the mayor declaring April 22 as The Woman’s Club of Huntington Day in Huntington. He also conveyed Mayor Steve Williams’s thanks for all the civic work done by the club. Scott Miller, maintenance director for the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation Board, thanked the club for their continuing interest in donating trees to Ritter Park.
Becky Zimmerman and Linda McClung, chairs of the Environment Committee, will add a plaque identifying the tree as a donation from the club at a later date.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington is committed to community improvement through their support of various civic endeavors. For more information, call President Amy Ricard at 304-638-7651.