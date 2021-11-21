The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

womansclub.jpg

From left, President Amy Ricard, Donna Patrick, Debbie Yeager and new member contact chair Patricia Walker.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington inducted two new members, Donna Patrick from Hurricane, West Virginia, and Debbie Yeager of Huntington, at the club’s recent meeting at Guyan Golf and Country Club.

Other new members entering the club this year include JoAnn Odum Aldrich, Shelley Adkins and Kellee Boster, all of Huntington, and Barbara Martin from Culloden.

Formed in 1898, the mission of the Woman’s Club of Huntington is to help charities and to promote local civic improvements. In recent years that has included the planting of 15 trees in Ritter Park, as well as supporting many local charities and other activities that help the community. For more information, call President Amy Ricard at 304-638-7651.

Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with WV Senior Legal Aid.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you