HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington inducted two new members, Donna Patrick from Hurricane, West Virginia, and Debbie Yeager of Huntington, at the club’s recent meeting at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Other new members entering the club this year include JoAnn Odum Aldrich, Shelley Adkins and Kellee Boster, all of Huntington, and Barbara Martin from Culloden.
Formed in 1898, the mission of the Woman’s Club of Huntington is to help charities and to promote local civic improvements. In recent years that has included the planting of 15 trees in Ritter Park, as well as supporting many local charities and other activities that help the community. For more information, call President Amy Ricard at 304-638-7651.
