The Woman's Club of Huntington recently welcomed two new members -- Jennifer Hinkle and Cheryl Parsons. Pictured, from left, are Parsons, Amy Ricard and Hinkle.

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington recently welcomed two new members, according to a news release.

Jennifer Hinkle, owner of Aunt Boo’s Biscuits, which offers homemade dog treats, and the Pawdorf, the dog-sitting service she runs with her husband, lives on the Southside in Huntington.

