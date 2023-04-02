HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington recently welcomed two new members, according to a news release.
Jennifer Hinkle, owner of Aunt Boo’s Biscuits, which offers homemade dog treats, and the Pawdorf, the dog-sitting service she runs with her husband, lives on the Southside in Huntington.
Cheryl Parsons, a retired businesswoman, lives in Milton. She has been a part of several businesses during her working life, including owning a Merle Norman franchise. Both women enjoy working with their local garden clubs.
The club will host its regular luncheon meeting at noon on Wednesday, April 5, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University.
The program will be presented by a representative of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. Deborah Yeager will offer the invocation, and Nancy Thompson and Janice Chandler Gold will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic music.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington is a civic-minded organization that was established in 1898. Many groups in our area have benefited from the club’s activities and donations, according to the release. Call President Judith Short at 304-617-3367 for further information.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.