HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will sponsor a baked steak dinner on Sunday, April 18, from noon until sold out at the club house located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
The dinner will be served as to-go orders only; there will be no dine-in. The menu includes salad, baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Public health protocol will be observed.
For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108 or Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.