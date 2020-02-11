CHARLESTON — Hundreds of Democratic women from around West Virginia will come together at the State Capitol Complex on Monday, Feb. 17, to celebrate 100 years of the Women’s Right to Vote.
The 2020 Celebration of WV Ratification of the 19th Amendment, sponsored by The West Virginia Women’s Commission, will join together more than 30 organizations, set up in the rotunda, to provide educational information relating to Women’s Suffrage.
Monday, Feb. 17, also is Annual West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women Day at the Legislature. Members and guests are asked to get into the spirit of suffrage by wearing a white top and black skirt or slacks.
Participants should arrive at the Capitol by 10 a.m. to participate in planned events. The schedule is:
- 10:30-10:45 a.m. Suffragist Reenactment Rally at Chamber doors.
- 12:30 p.m. Presentation to the WV Legislature, "Ratification of the Vote" by Renate Pore.
- 1:30 p.m. Lunch in Cafeteria for WVFDW attendees.
- 4 p.m. Joint Session Event.
- 5-6 p.m. Reception at the Culture Center Capitol Complex..
“We are excited to be able to combine our day at the Legislature with this event,” said WVFDW President Anna Gillespie, in a news release. “There is no more relevant time in our history of voting than now, as we are faced with choosing new leadership for our state and our country."
The WVFDW is a member of the National Federation of Democratic Women and aims to unite county Democratic Women's clubs into one group working together for the success of the Democratic Party. For more information, visit facebook.com/WVFDW or WVFDW.org.