WWJM hostesses 2022.jpg

Hostesses for the 2022 Women, Wine, Jewels and More event held March 1 at The Jockey Club in downtown Ashland are shown.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Director of Resource Development Brooke Seasor, retired Paramount Arts Center Director Norma Meek and 25 local sponsoring hostesses are hosting the fourth annual Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraiser to support ACTC scholarships for women.

The women-only event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at The Mill on Winchester Avenue in Ashland. The cost is $50 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction for jewelry, purses and more.

