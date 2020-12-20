HUNTINGTON — WoodmenLife is now a Leadership Partner with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
WoodmenLife and its members have been committed to fighting food insecurity for many years, cementing that dedication in 2015, when fighting hunger became their National Community Focus. A campaign using WoodmenLife Impact, the organization’s online fundraising tool, delivered $1.076 million to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
WoodmenLife worked together with Feeding America to direct these funds to specific areas of need. One of those areas was West Virginia, where Facing Hunger Foodbank and Mountaineer Food Bank received a total of $18,332.
This is an extension of other work WoodmenLife has done to fight hunger locally — collecting 31,727 and $50,784 for food banks in West Virginia since 2015.
“At WoodmenLife, we believe no one should worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Regional Director Patrick Carter in a news release. “Feeding America’s work for more than 40 million people each year is a lifeline our country can’t live without right now, and we’re honored to be able to work alongside them.”
In addition to the Feeding America donations, local WoodmenLife Chapter #66 in Huntington planned to donate individual box lunches on Friday to staff and volunteers at Facing Hunger Foodbank as a thank you for their continued efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.