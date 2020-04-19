In continuing their efforts to help members down the path to financial security, WoodmenLife will launch a new member extra on May 1. The WoodmenLife Student Loan Relief program will provide up to 200 $1,000 awards to eligible members to help them pay down their student loan debt.

To apply for an award, a member must meet eligibility requirements, submit an application and write a short essay. This year, applications will be accepted May 1 through June 30. Applications are then reviewed and recipients selected by Scholarship America, an independent third-party administrator.

The WoodmenLife Student Loan Relief program is an “extra” the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product. To find out more, visit WoodmenLife.org/Student-Loan-Relief.

