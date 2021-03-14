HUNTINGTON — With funding from West Virginia Humanities Council, The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum is offering a Black History Institute for all K-12 teachers, especially those who teach art, English, literature, history and social studies.
Teachers selected for the program will receive $500 stipends, and they may receive three graduate professional development credits with paid tuition.
The program, which will run June 19-23, is The Lyceum’s fourth such institute since 2017, and for the second year in a row the institute will be conducted virtually and with some online assignments.
“We have scheduled an exciting program, if I say so myself. Because our program begins on Juneteenth this year, we will have a special discussion on the celebration and emancipation,” said Burnis Morris, director of The Lyceum, in a news release. “The timing presents a perfect opportunity to explore this important issue with many of the top teachers in our region.”
Morris said emancipation is but one aspect of the institute.
“Blacks had a history before slavery, which we also emphasize. Thus, teachers will study African and African American History, music and literature and how to better integrate Black History within their lessons,” Morris said in the release.
The deadline for applications is by 5 p.m. March 31. Instructions for applicants will be available by mid-February.
Teachers with questions can contact Morris at morrisb@marshall.edu. Applications can be submitted to: https://marshall.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1FTTHmaZiBcSW2O.
Carter G. Woodson, known as “the father of Black History,” was a former West Virginia coal miner who spent his early years in Huntington, where he graduated from Douglass School and served as principal from 1900-03. He established the first “Negro History Week” Feb. 6-12, 1926 because the history and culture of people of African descent were being ignored and/or distorted.
During the 1970s, Woodson’s followers expanded the week to a month, and Gerald Ford began the U.S. presidential tradition of issuing annual proclamations recognizing Black contributions in history. The Lyceum, a collaboration between Drinko Academy and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, is a Woodson-inspired forum on Black History and education, serves as a resource for the Tri-State region and provides support for a free press.