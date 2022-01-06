CHARLESTON — Saturday night at the Clay Center’s Walker Theater, the Woody Hawley Series and the Friends of Old Time Music and Dance will honor West Virginia songwriter John Lilly with a tribute to his musical work.
The show will feature performances from a variety of area musicians, including “Mountain Stage” co-founder Larry Groce, singer/songwriters Annie Nealey, Kate Long and Ron Sowell, guitarist and producer Bud Carroll, as well as many others.
The assembled artists will be performing selections from Lilly’s musical catalog.
Over the course of his career, Lilly has recorded nine albums of original material and his songs have been covered by Tim O’Brien, Kathy Mattea, Tom Paxton, Bill Kirchen and others.
The John Lilly Tribute Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets start at $25.18. For more information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
Along with Saturday night’s show, the Woody Hawley Series has announced the remainder of its 2022 season, which includes Bob Malone on Feb. 18, Amy Speace on March 26 and The Sea The Sea on May 7.
