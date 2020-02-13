HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Literacy Council is offering an adult basic literacy tutor training workshop for interested volunteers from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.
The training workshop will be opened to enrollees starting Monday, Feb. 17, and will be offered in the TSLC Learning Center on the third floor of the Cabell County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14.
“If you have an hour or two each week to donate to your community, consider volunteering with TSLC,” said director and tutor trainer Samantha Knauff. “You will be paired with an adult learner, and together you will work toward that individual’s personal literacy goals.”
The training workshop, materials and lunch will be provided at no cost to prospective volunteers.
The one-day workshop covers the basics of learning to read and how to work specifically with adults. Volunteers who complete the training are certified through TSLC’s parent organization, ProLiteracy.
TSLC welcomes all volunteers who want to work with adults, whether volunteers are able to tutor learners in reading, writing, mathematics, basic computer skills or basic life skills.
Prospective volunteers who want to attend the workshop March 14 should contact Knauff in the TSLC Learning Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 304-528-5700 or by email at literacy@cabell.lib.wv.us.
TSLC is a nonprofit organization of volunteers in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky working to raise the literacy levels of adults.