U.S. Marines with Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in March 2022. The Drum and Bugle Corps will perform at the closing ceremonies of the World Association of Marching Shows Bands 2023 competition on July 23 in Buckhannon.
US MARINE CORPS CPL. GRACE KINDRED | Submitted photos
The U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, known as “The Commandant’s Own,” combines contemporary songs and traditional marching music with uniquely choreographed drill movements in a program entitled “Music in Motion.” The Drum and Bugle Corps will perform at the closing ceremonies of the World Association of Marching Shows Bands 2023 competition on July 23 in Buckhannon.
Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee, second from left, is shown with visitors from Ghana, one of the countries that will be represented at the global competition in Buckhannon.
US MARINE DRUM & BUGLE CORPS | Courtesy photo
Submitted photo
RIGHT: Grammy award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood will perform at the opening ceremonies of the World Association of Marching Shows Bands 2023 competition.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A chance for Mountaineers to see marching bands from around the world, the city of Buckhannon will host the World Association of Marching Shows Bands (WAMSB) 2023 competition this week, just the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it will take place in the U.S.
The WAMSB 2023 competition is expected to have a positive financial impact on Buckhannon and surrounding areas, providing short-term economic impacts to the state and an opportunity to foster long-term economic development, according to Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.
