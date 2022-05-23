Visitors check out the Yankee Lady, a World War II era B-17 bomber, during its appearance at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in 2021. The plane is returning to Charleston on Memorial Day weekend.
CHARLESTON — The Yankee Lady, one of fewer than 10 B-17 bombers still flying, will offer 30-minute flights during a Memorial Day Weekend appearance at West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s Capital Jet Center.
The Yankee Air Museum of Belleville, Michigan, which bought and restored the 77-year old bomber, will offer four flights on May 28, starting at 1 p.m., and three flights on May 29, starting at 10 a.m. Each flight will accommodate 12 passengers, who will be able to move about during the flight to experience different perspectives aboard the aircraft, including from the nose gunner’s seat.
The flights cost $495 per person. Flight sales help the Yankee Air Museum cover costs for restoring and operating its aircraft.
Reservations can by made by visiting the museum’s website, www.yankeeairmuseum.org/fly. For further information, visit the website or call 734-483-4030.
A total of 12,731 B-17 “Flying Fortresses” were produced during World War II by American aircraft manufacturers for use against Axis targets, primarily those involving military and industrial sites in Germany and Axis-occupied Europe.
The Yankee Lady, however, was built in July 1945, less than two months before the war ended, and never flew combat missions. It was delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard in 1946, equipped with a radar dome, and used for search and rescue missions for 12 years before being sold to civilian concerns and used first for aerial survey work and later for dropping fire retardant slurry on western wildfires.
In 1970, the aircraft was one of four B-17s that appeared in the film “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” filmed in Hawaii.
The Yankee Air Force bought the bomber in 1986, and after nine years of restoration work by its volunteers, began flying it to appearances and air shows and airports across the country.
Another World War II-era Yankee Air Force aircraft, the C-47 transport aircraft “Hairless Joe,” is scheduled to offer rides from the Charleston airport on June 18 and 19.
