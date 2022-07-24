The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

1E8A1583 (2).JPG

Charlee Billions, left, accepts a $1,000 check from Lisa Henderson as the recipient of the 2022 East Greenup Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School. Billions plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.

 Submitted photo

RACELAND, Ky. — Senior Charlee Billions is the recipient of the 2022 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School.

Billions, one of six co-valedictorians of her graduating class, accepted the $1,000 award at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Kentucky. It was presented by scholarship committee chair Lisa Henderson.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you