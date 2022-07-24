Charlee Billions, left, accepts a $1,000 check from Lisa Henderson as the recipient of the 2022 East Greenup Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School. Billions plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
RACELAND, Ky. — Senior Charlee Billions is the recipient of the 2022 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School.
Billions, one of six co-valedictorians of her graduating class, accepted the $1,000 award at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Kentucky. It was presented by scholarship committee chair Lisa Henderson.
Billions, daughter of Dava Billions of Worthington and the late Kevin Billions, plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University, where she will pursue a degree in forensic psychology.
In addition to the Kiwanis-sponsored Key Club, Billions also was a member of the nursing club, Beta Club, Spanish honor society, art club, FCA and pep club. She was also a member of the Rams volleyball team.
She completed high school with a 4.3 grade point average, which helped her earn additional scholarships, including one from Eastern Kentucky University that will provide $6,000 annually, and several others from local organizations.
