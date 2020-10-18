HUNTINGTON — Though the ceremony will be a little different this year, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers still will lay wreaths at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the owner of a Maine wreath company, Morrill Worcester, ended the year with a surplus and took the remaining wreaths to Arlington Cemetery to place them on the graves in an older, less trafficked part of the cemetery.
In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 2,158 participating locations around the country. The wreaths are meant to honor the veterans’ service and sacrifices made for the country’s freedoms.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, Pea Ridge Women’s Club, Special Forces Association Chapter 68, JROTC from HHS and CMHS, and other organizations will gather on Saturday, Dec. 19, to place a wreath on the headstones there.
Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
The gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states — most recently at more than 2,000 participating locations — as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
“This sentiment speaks volumes as more United States military are deploying to serve and fight, if needed, to protect the freedoms we enjoy as American citizens,” a spokesperson of Wreaths Across America said in a news release. “Each of them, playing their part so that we too can play ours back home by being an active participant in our communities.”
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 19. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, or facebook.com/WreathsAcrossHuntington.
To sponsor wreaths at Spring Hill Cemetery, use code WVSHCH.