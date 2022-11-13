The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211219_hd_wreaths
People set wreaths on the headstones of veterans at Spring Hill Cemetery during a National Wreaths Across America Day event on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America recently announced the Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will again sponsor Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington as an official location for 2022.

This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations across the world placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 17 — with more than 2 million volunteers coming together. The ceremony will begin at noon, with wreath placing immediately following.

