HUNTINGTON — The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America recently announced the Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will again sponsor Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington as an official location for 2022.
This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations across the world placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 17 — with more than 2 million volunteers coming together. The ceremony will begin at noon, with wreath placing immediately following.
The goal, locally, for Spring Hill Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place wreaths on all 6,000 veteran’s headstones to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Those interested in volunteering for the ceremony or sponsoring a wreath at Spring Hill Cemetery can visit www.Facebook.com/WreathsAcrossHuntington to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people. Its mission is to “Remember, Honor, Teach.”
