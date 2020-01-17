HUNTINGTON — At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, The Inner Geek bookstore in Huntington will host the monthly Writers Can Read event.
This month’s event features local author Matthew Wolfe and mystery novelist Robin Yocum reading selections from their work, as well as an open mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.
The event is free and open to the public.
Wolfe’s writing has appeared in Newsweek, Writer’s Digest, Yellow Medicine Review, Animus, Motif and The Chaucer Review, to name a few. He was the recipient of the 2005 West Virginia Artist Fellowship for his memoir writing. That project resulted in his 2017 book, “The Way It Was.” Wolfe has also published his screenplay, “HeartBeat,” a script based on his 2001 novel of the same name. His most recent books include “Ms. Scrooge,” a 21st century retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” and “GentleSnow,” a collection of short stories about mystics and mystical experiences.
Yocum, whose latest novel is “A Perfect Shot,” is a native of Brilliant, Ohio, a small town near Steubenville. His other mystery novels include “Insured for Murder,” “Dead before Deadline,” “The Essay,” “Favorite Sons,” “A Brilliant Death” and “A Welcome Murder.” In 2017, he was nominated for the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award for “A Brilliant Death.” Owner of Yocum Communications, a public relations and marketing firm, he was also a crime and investigative reporter with The Columbus Dispatch from 1980-91 and has won more than 30 local, state and national journalism awards in categories ranging from investigative reporting to feature writing.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Inner Geek at Pullman Square.
The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as featured readers to begin the event each month.
Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
For more information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.