HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature the two authors of children’s books: Daniel Boyd and Laura Treacy Bentley. Not only will they be reading selections from their work, but Treacy Bentley will also interact with the children in the audience in fun activities.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Daniel Boyd is an acclaimed filmmaker ("Chillers," "Strangest Dreams," "Paradise Park"), a two-time television regional Emmy nominee, a multi-nominated graphic novelist (Chillers I & II, CARBON, SALT) and playwright ("Paradise Park the Musical," "Space Preachers the Musical," "Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club Musical"). "The Adventures of Wandala," his previous multi award-winning book, is also a Gold Mom’s Choice Award Winner. He recently retired as artist in residence at WV State University’s Economic Development Center.
Laura Treacy Bentley is a novelist, poet and amateur photographer from Huntington. She is the author of a poetry art book, "Looking for Ireland: An Irish Appalachian Pilgrimage;" a literary thriller set in Ireland, "The Silver Tattoo;" a short story prequel, "Night Terrors;" a poetry collection, "Lake Effect;" and a children’s picture book, "Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard." Treacy Bentley has been widely published in the United States and Ireland.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as "featured readers" to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
