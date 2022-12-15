The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

N2208P12008H.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature the two authors of children’s books: Daniel Boyd and Laura Treacy Bentley. Not only will they be reading selections from their work, but Treacy Bentley will also interact with the children in the audience in fun activities.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.

