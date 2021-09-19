HUNTINGTON — The Writers Can Read event for September will feature two award-winning authors, Cassie Chambers and Lee Martin, as well as an open mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington. Both authors will be remotely attending via a video on a large screen and the audience will be in-person. No mask is required if attendees are fully vaccinated.
Cassie Chambers grew up in eastern Kentucky and graduated from Yale College, the Yale School of Public Health, the London School of Economics and Harvard Law School. Chambers then received a Skadden Fellowship to return to Kentucky to do legal work with domestic violence survivors in rural communities. She is a lawyer and lives in Louisville with her husband, Bryan, their dog, Brixton, and their cat, Spaghetti. Her recent book, “Hill Woman,” has been widely praised for its depiction of the lives of rural women.
Lee Martin is the author of the novels, “The Bright Forever,” a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction; “River of Heaven;” “Quakertown;” “Break the Skin;” and “Yours, Jean.” He has also published four memoirs in addition to a craft book on writing. His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in many prestigious literary journals and magazines, and he’s the winner of many coveted writing awards. He teaches in the MFA Program at The Ohio State University, where he is a College of Arts & Sciences Distinguished Professor. His latest memoir, “Gone the Hard Road,” explores his difficult relationship with his father and his journey leaving home.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterwards, the mic is open to anyone in the audience that would like to share a creative work.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.