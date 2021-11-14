HUNTINGTON — The Writers Can Read event for November will feature two authors of horror fiction: London Blue and Tim Waggoner. Blue will appear in-person, and Waggoner remotely via a video link.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Living in a haunted house as a kid, Tammy Letart, a.k.a. London Blue, became interested in horror at a young age. She has published two horror books this year. The first, “Masked Mayhem — Maladies,” consists of seven creepy poems that open seven scary stories during a pandemic. The second she co-wrote with horror author David Musser and is titled “The Last Call.” That book is loosely based on the seven deadly sins in which seven strangers mysteriously end up in a bar where they are forced to relive and answer for their sins.
Critically acclaimed author Tim Waggoner has published over 50 novels and seven collections of short stories. He writes original dark fantasy and horror, as well as media tie-ins, and he’s recently released a book on writing horror ﬁction called “Writing in the Dark.” He’s won the Bram Stoker Award and been a ﬁnalist for the Shirley Jackson Award, the Scribe Award, and the Splatterpunk Award. He’s also a full-time tenured professor who teaches creative writing and composition at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterwards, the mic is open to anyone in the audience that would like to share a creative work.
