HUNTINGTON - The July Writers Can Read event will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Inner Geek at Pullman Square. Anderson Charles and Valerie Nieman are the featured readers.
Charles, born in Grenada, came to the U.S. to play basketball before marrying a coal miner's daughter and coming to reside in West Virginia. Nieman's third poetry collection, "Leopard Lady: A Life in Verse," was published in the fall of 2018, while her fourth novel, "To the Bones," was recently released.
Each month, the event brings together authors, aspiring authors and those who just enjoy reading to share their works. Writers Can Read is free and open to the public.