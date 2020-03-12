HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two West Virginia poets: West Virginia’s Poet Laureate Marc Harshman and poet and author Anna Smucker. The free event is set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at The Inner Geek bookshop at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Harshman’s “Woman In Red Anorak” won the 2017 Blue Lynx Poetry Prize and was published by Lynx House/University of Washington Press. His 14th children’s book, “Fallingwater,” co-authored with Smucker, was published by Roaring Brook/Macmillan in 2017. He is also the co-winner of the 2019 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award. His poems have been anthologized by Kent State University, the University of Iowa, University of Georgia and the University of Arizona. Appointed in 2012, he is the seventh poet laureate of West Virginia.
Smucker is an award-winning author of nine books. “No Star Nights,” her memoir about growing up in the steel mill town of Weirton, West Virginia, won the International Reading Association Children’s Book Award. Her poems have been published in anthologies and literary journals. Her first chapbook, titled “Rowing Home,” was published in 2019.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month.
For more information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.