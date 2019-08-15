HUNTINGTON - This month's Writers Can Read series will feature two local novelists - Rajia Hassib and Michael Connick. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at The Inner Geek bookshop at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Hassib is the author of two novels, "In the Language of Miracles," a New York Times Editors' Choice, and the newly published "A Pure Heart."
Connick is the author of four novels: "Trapped in a Hall of Mirrors," "Funhouse Mirrors" and "Afghan Mirrors" are a trilogy of Cold War historical spy novels. "HPD" is his recently published crime novel set in Huntington.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at The Inner Geek.
The event features authors who serve as "featured readers" to begin the event. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone who would like to share a creative work with the audience.