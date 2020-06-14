HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two authors — award-winning writer Eliot Parker and Rexanna Shumaker. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Parker is the author of four novels, most recently “A Knife’s Edge,” which was an Honorable Mention in Thriller Writing at the London Book Festival. He is a recipient of the West Virginia Literary Merit Award, and his novel “Fragile Brilliance” was a finalist for the Southern Book Prize in Thriller Writing. He recently received the Thriller Writing Award by the National Association of Book Editors (NABE) for his novels. He now teaches English at the University of Mississippi.
Rexanna Ross Shumaker is a retired hairdresser and former owner of Hair Today Inc. She is also a retired mental health counselor. She holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Marshall University and has worked in many areas of the mental health community. She is also a certified neurolinguistic programmer and has a credit in clinical pastoral education from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She is author of a memoir: “Daughter of Life’s Longing: An Appalachian Journey.”
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
For more information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.