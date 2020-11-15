HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Writers Can Read will host its fourth virtual reading event held during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
It will feature award-winning poets Kirk Judd and Kari Gunter-Seymour reading selections from their work, and an open mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience or ask questions of the authors.
This virtual event will be hosted on Zoom and the event ID and password information will be made available at www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead immediately prior to the event.
Judd has lived, worked, trout fished and wandered around in West Virginia all his life. He is the author of three collections of poetry: “Field of Vision” 1986, “Tao-Billy” 1996, and “My People Was Music” 2014, and a co-editor of the widely acclaimed anthology, “Wild, Sweet Notes — 50 Years of West Virginia Poetry 1950 — 1999.” He is widely published and is internationally known for his performance work combining poetry and old time music, and has performed poetry in Ireland and across West Virginia.
Gunter-Seymour’s award winning poetry collections include “A Place So Deep Inside America It Can’t Be Seen” (Sheila-Na-Gig Editions 2020) and “Serving” (Crisis Chronicles Press 2018/2020 — Expanded Edition). Her work is firmly attached to her home soil and is an examination of the long-lasting effects of stereotype and false narratives surrounding native Appalachians. Her poems appear in numerous journals and publications. She is the 2020 Ohio Poet of the Year and Poet Laureate of Ohio.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. in Huntington. For more information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.