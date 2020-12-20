HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two Appalachian writers — Carter Sickles and Charles Lloyd. The event is free and open to the public and will take place virtually as a Zoom meeting on Monday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The meeting ID and password information will be published on the Writers Can Read Facebook page immediately prior to the event at https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead
Carter Sickles is the author of the novel “The Prettiest Star,” published by Hub City Press (2020). His debut novel “The Evening Hour” (Bloomsbury 2012), an Oregon Book Award finalist and a Lambda Literary Award finalist, was adapted into a feature film that premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Carter is the recipient of the 2013 Lambda Literary Emerging Writer Award, and earned fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and MacDowell.
Charles Lloyd is a retired Classics professor emeritus at Marshall University who has published on ancient Greek “sexuality” and rural and urban attitudes in ancient Greek literature, and on the poets Euripedes and Vergil. He is also a pianist and singer who performs at special events in various venues. He co-authored the biography of a 1920s pop singer “Ruth Etting: America’s Forgotten Sweetheart” (2010). “The Walls of Sparta” is his first novel.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. in Huntington. This month it will again take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” who begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included: Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White, and others. Afterwards, the mic is open to anyone in the audience that would like to share a creative work.
For further information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.