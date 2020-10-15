HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two authors — Hannah Boggs and award-winning writer Tim Waggoner.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place virtually as a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
The meeting ID and password information will be published on the Writers Can Read Facebook page immediately prior to the event. This page is located at https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead.
Hannah Boggs from South Point, Ohio, wrote the manuscript for the novel “Violent Delights” when she was 16, and completed the manuscript for the second book in the series, “Fire and Powder,” before graduating high school.
Critically acclaimed author Tim Waggoner has published more than 50 novels and seven collections of short stories. He writes dark fantasy and horror, as well as media tie-ins.
He’s won the Bram Stoker Award, the HWA’s Mentor of the Year Award, and he’s been a finalist for the Shirley Jackson Award, the Scribe Award and the Splatterpunk Award. He’s also a full-time tenured professor who teaches creative writing and composition at Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. in Huntington. This month it will again take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com,